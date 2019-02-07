Urdu Science Board announces award winners

LAHORE: Urdu Science Board (USB) has announced the names of the national winners of second Urdu Science Award – a competition launched by USB to recognise the science books writers in Urdu at national level.

The board received various manuscripts from writers and translators across the country and the winners were announced here, on Wednesday, by a panel consisting of prominent authors, intellectuals and experts.

The winners include Saadeqa Khan on writing Shandaar Design, Syed Munib Ali on Qudrat and Dr Arshad Ali on Jadeed Film Sazi respectively. The winners will be awarded with cash prize, shields and certificates in a ceremony soon.

Dr Nasir congratulated the winners and said the idea behind the first of its kind award was to appreciate the science writers in Urdu and introduce the quality reading material as well as to promote reading habit in the society.