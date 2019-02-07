Nawaz insists on going back to Kot Lakhpat Jail

Ag NNI

LAHORE: Former premier Nawaz Sharif insisted on going back to the Kot Lakhpat Jail instead of being shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) from the Services Hospital, sources informed the Geo News on Wednesday.

The PML-N leader said he was taken to the PIC before being shifted to the Services Hospital; hence it doesn’t feel appropriate for him to be wandering around. The Medical board’s supervisor, Prof Mahmood Ayaz, in an informal chat with journalists said theboard had recommended the government to shift Nawaz to a hospital with a cardiac ward on an immediate basis. “We have completed all tests and the medical check-up of Nawaz. We have referred back the case to the interior ministry. We are now waiting for their response,” he added.

Dr Adnan, the personal doctor of Nawaz, has claimed that he had not been given the former premier’s medical reports yet. “I have severe concerns about Nawaz’s medical condition. His treatment should have been given to a cardiac expert, a facility which has not been provided yet,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill in a statement said Nawaz Sharif will stay in hospital until his recuperation. He said Nawaz attempted to play politics throughout the day by insisting on staying in the jail. “We request the Sharif family not to indulge in politics on the health issue of Nawaz Sharif,” he added. He said the medical examination of former premier will be conducted as per routine by a team of doctors at the Services Hospital.