Wed Feb 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

BZU students protest Loralai academician’s murder

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

MULTAN: Scores of students of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) and civil society activists jointly staged a demonstration against the brutal murder of senior academician at Loralai and demanded justice for the victim’s family.

They gathered in front of the Multan Press Club on Tuesday and chanted slogans against the barbaric murder.

They said that a police officer Attaur Rehman inhumanly tortured and killed a Pashto language instructor Prof Ibrahim Arman, also known as Arman Looni, in district Loralai three days ago. The protestors chanted slogans against violence and demanded judicial commission against the barbaric murder of an innocent professor.

