Nawaz has BP, diabetes, heart, kidney problems

LAHORE: A detailed medical examination of Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital Tuesday confirmed that he had been suffering from blood pressure, diabetes and heart and kidney related problems. In the light of several medical tests, the incarcerated ex-premier underwent during the last three days at the hospital, a special medical multidisciplinary board held a complete medical examination on Tuesday, following which final recommendations were shared with the Home and Health departments. However, the final decision about shifting Nawaz Sharif back to jail will be taken by the Punjab government. Talking to the media, Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz confirmed that former premier was suffering from multiple diseases including blood veins related problems. He said the medical board had also recommended slight change in the medication, already prescribed to Nawaz Sharif. Prof Ayaz said during the last three days, the former PM underwent multiple medical tests includin those related to heart, blood and hormones, CT scan of kidneys and bladder and abdomen ultrasound. He added that in the light of the tests results, a complete and final medical examination of the former premier was done on Tuesday. “We have sent our recommendations to Home Department and Health Department,” he said and added “The final decision about shifting of Nawaz Sharif to jail will be taken by the Home Department, which had referred him to the hospital.”

The MS said treatment of all ailments of Nawaz Sharif, detected so far, was possible in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, several party leaders including Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the former PM, visited the hospital to inquire about the health of Nawaz Sharif. Dozens of charged party workers welcomed Maryam outside the hospital when she arrived while they also chanted slogans in favour of her and her father when she was leaving the hospital. She waved to answer the slogans of the party workers.

When she was going towards the VIP room, designated for the former premier at the hospital, reporters asked about Nawaz Sharif. “Mian Sahib (Nawaz Sharif) wants that he should be taken back to jail,” she replied.

In the evening, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan tweeted “Mr Sharif requires comprehensive & specialised cardiac assessment/ evaluation and management as strongly recommended by the multidisciplinary medical board at Services Hospital, Lahore.”

The incarcerated PML-N quaid, who is serving a seven-year jail term in Al-Azizia reference at Kot Lakhpat Jail, was shifted to Services Hospital on Feb 2.

Talking to reporters at hospital, PML-N MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain said there was serious concerns about the health of the former PM and added that the kind of statements being issued by the PTI ministers were really hurting and against the norms and values. He also said Nawaz Sharif was already in pain and such statements added to it. He said there was no truth in deal related statements and added even if the court provided justice, these people would call it a deal. Ruling out any deal, he said the ministers should tell the nation with whom Nawaz Sharif was reaching a deal.

Rana Tanveer said Nawaz Sharif was a cardiac patient and needed constant and intensive care.

To a question, he said the former premier underwent various medical treatments abroad during exile and there was no harm if he had access to his doctors abroad since they knew his history. “This is not facilitation but his right,” he added.