Wed Feb 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

Man arrested for rape attempt on minor girl

Karachi

A man who allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl in Korangi was arrested on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the incident took place in Korangi No 4 where the suspect attempted to rape the six-year-old girl inside a sound system shop. They added that upon hearing the girl’s screams, scores of residents of the area rushed to the shop, saved the girl and handed over the suspect to police after beating him badly.

Police officials said the suspect, Farhan, was a worker at the shop. The girl was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where an initial medical examination report confirmed that the suspect had attempted to rape her. A case has been registered against the man further investigations are underway.

