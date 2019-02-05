Civil work on Mohamand Dam to start in March

ISLAMABAD: The government is going to commence civil work on Mohmand Dam in March 2019, while in later part of the year, work would be initiated on Diamer Bhasa dam.

The Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD), constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, reviewed progress on both projects in its meeting held on Monday at ICDBMD Secretariat in Islamabad.

Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda)/ CDBMD Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain presided over the meeting and was attended by ICDBMD Members and Co-opted Members including former Chairman Wapda Shamsul Mulk, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Joint Secretary (Water) Ministry of Water Resources and Secretary ICDBMD, Chief (Water) Planning, Joint Secretary Ministry of Interior, Joint Secretary (Finance Division), Joint Secretary (EAD), DG (GB) Scouts and Deputy Secretary Prime Minister’s office.

Chairman Muzammil Hussain while addressing the meeting expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the ICDBMD and its sub-committees for early commencement of construction work on Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project and Diamer Basha Dam Project.

He said that the Implementation Committee in coordination with all stakeholders had tremendously contributed towards the national cause of developing water reservoirs in the country. He reiterated that the Committee would continue to serve with same zeal against all odds for accomplishment of the task assigned to it by the Supreme Court.

Later, detailed presentations were made on the progress achieved on Mohmand and Diamer Basha Dams. The participants were also briefed about the financial plans of the two projects.

The meeting was informed that the procedure for procurement of civil and electro-mechanical works for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is continuing in accordance with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) provisions. Once the evaluation of the technically responsive Joint Venture’s financial bid is finalised culminating into award of the contract, the contractor is likely to mobilise in March, whereas preliminary works by Wapda have already commenced. The meeting was further informed that the procurement of consultancy services for Mohmand Dam is also in process and expected to be completed next month. Pakistani engineers will play lead role in supervision of the construction work.