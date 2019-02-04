Two killed in Bahawalpur incidents

BAHAWALPUR: Two people were killed in separate incidents here on Sunday. In the first incident, taxi driver was allegedly murdered by Nazir Ahmad of Chak 42 Fateh over a minor issue. An unidentified dead body of a man was found near Mamoonabad Road.

MINOR DIES: A 10-year-old seminary student died when a stray dog bit him at Chak 117/P near Rahimyar Khan on Sunday.

Saqlain died while his six-year-old brother Noman injured when a stray dog bit them on a road.

YOUTH KILLED: A youth died while his younger brother sustained injuries when an air tank exploded in a tyre shop near Liaqatpur on Sunday. Hasnain of Kotla Khairay Khan was killed and his younger brother Saqlain was critically injured when an air tank exploded in their tyre shop. The injured was rushed to a hospital.