Mon Feb 04, 2019
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

LCWU win Inter-Varsity Women Basketball

Sports

Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

LAHORE: LCWU beat Punjab University by 46 points to 34 in the final of All-Pakistan Inter-University Women Basketball Championship at Karachi University Karachi.According to information available here Sehrish Nazish and Urwa played well for LCWU whereas Sidra did well for PU. LCWU received winning trophy from VC Karachi University. Asif Iqbal (coach) and Humera Mughal (Director Sports LCWU) and Maj (retd) Mahmood Laghari greeted the team over this victory.

