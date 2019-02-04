Another spell of widespread rains on the way

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain and snowfall in the country from Monday to Wednesday.

According to a PMD official, the rainy spell will be caused by a westerly wave, which is likely to enter western parts of the country on Monday, grip different areas on Tuesday and persist until Wednesday. Under the influence of that weather system, widespread rain and thunderstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy rainfalls is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, and Kohat divisions, northeast Punjab's Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday to Wednesday night.

Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division's Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba and Upper Dir, Hazara division, Murree, Galiyat, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

There is a high likelihood of rain-thunderstorm at scattered places in Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas including Bannu and DI Khan divisions and Punjab's Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Balochistan's Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran divisions on Monday and Tuesday.