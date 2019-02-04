Girl injured as 11KV transmission line falls on her

BUREWALA: A 11-year-old girl was injured when 11KV transmission line fell on her due to jubilation firing during a wedding function at Chak 307/EB on Sunday. Muhammad Rashid and his wedding guests were ready to depart for Dunyapur when his father Abdul Aziz, brother Muhammad Sajid and three others opened fire in the air. Due to jubilant firing, 11KV transmission line passing over the street broke and fell on Ayesha Bibi, daughter of Nawab Din, who was playing in the street. As a result, she was injured and rushed to the THQ Hospital. Sahuka police have registered a case.