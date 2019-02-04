close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
February 4, 2019

Masses to express solidarity with Kashmiris tomorrow: Baloch

National

A
APP
February 4, 2019

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami central leader Liaquat Baloch has said that the nation will express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on February 5. He hoped that the masses will join the rallies and seminars, demanding right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir on February 5. Addressing a ceremony held in this connection here on Sunday, he said the Kashmiri people were struggling for their liberation for the last 70 years. “We will continue supporting them morally and diplomatically.” The JI leader urged the incumbent government to offer maximum relief to the masses. Imposition of Islamic system is the only solution to resolve the problems of the countrymen, he added.

