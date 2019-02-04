CDA introduces new reforms to upgrade one window operation

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has introduced new reforms to upgrade existing facilities at One Window Operation (OWO) Directorate to facilitate the general public for timely transfer of their properties.

In the first phase, new SOPs have been formulated for swift issuance of No Demand Certificates (NDC) for transfer of residential properties in the residential sectorial area of Islamabad.

According to these SOPs all relevant formations have been given specific time frame so that general public could be facilitated by timely transfer of residential properties. These SOPs will commence from next week February 6, and initially will be applicable for residential houses in developed sectorial area only.

According to details, all applications in connection with transfer of residential property shall be received at One Window Operation Directorate which would be forwarded to concerned formations accordingly.

As per new SOPs the case received at One Window Directorate would be forwarded to BCS within one working day. The Building Control Section (BCS) will conduct survey measurement of the property and submit its NOC / report back to One Window Directorate within 5 working days.

This report shall contain the actual covered area, plot size and other pre-requisites. Such NOCs / reports issued by BCS Directorate will be then forwarded to Revenue Directorate through OWO for assessment of property tax / water charges.

Revenue Directorate will convey taxes calculated / NOC back to OWO Directorate within 03 working days. After clearance from BCS and Revenue Directorate, a complete case shall be forwarded to Estate Management Directorates (Residential), which will process and issue NDC within 5 working days.

In case of any litigation or legal issue, the file shall be referred to Law Wing by Estate Management Directorate for opinion. The Law Wing shall return the file within 5 working days. After admitting the transfer case at OWO Directorate, the file shall be again forwarded to Estate Management Directorate for issuance of Transfer Letter.

In cases where the applicant deposit urgent transfer fee at the time of admitting, transfer letter within three working days. Furthermore, voice messaging system would also be developed for intimating the general public about the status of their applications. The CDA management has directed BCS Directorate, Revenue, OWO, Estate Management and Law Wing to ensure compliance of new SOPs in true letter and spirit.