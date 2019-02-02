Business Confidence Index shows 26 percent decline

KARACHI: The Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey – Wave 17 has shown that overall business confidence in Pakistan has declined by 26 percent compared to the Wave 16 survey, the Overseas Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Friday. The survey stands at 12 percent negative, a 26 percent decline from the 14 percent positive recorded in the previous results announced in May last year. The Wave 17 survey was carried out in December 2018