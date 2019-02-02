close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2019

Hitman among four arrested

Karachi

The Sindh Rangers arrested four suspects, including a target killer, during raids in different parts of the metropolis on Friday.

According to a Rangers spokesman, Rehmatullah was arrested in an intelligence-based raid in Brigade area for being involved in targeted killings and a number of robbery cases. During a raid in Sir Syed Colony, three suspects were arrested for their involvement in street crime cases. They were identified as Arsalan alias Kala, Mohammad Jawed and Sanaullah.

The soldiers also claimed to have seized weapons and recovered looted valuables from the suspects. They were later handed over to police for further legal action.

