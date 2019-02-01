close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
Nasir Iqbal
February 1, 2019

Banni traders get stay order against MCR

National

Nasir Iqbal
February 1, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Civil Judge 1st class, Rawalpindi Malik Abdul Sattar Kallu, on Thursday issued stay order against Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) restraining them from demolishing shops at Banni Chowk.

The shopkeepers moved court against MCR’s illegal operation at Banni Chowk, threats, harassment and violation of 13.09.2001court order which declared the portion of shops legal and part of the suit shops. Earlier story on Page 13.

