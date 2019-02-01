close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 1, 2019

Student falls to death looking for better Wifi connection

Top Story

A
APP
February 1, 2019

BANGKOK: A student plunged to his death while he was looking for a better WiFi connection around his hotel room at Bangkok.

According to the details, the 21-year-old student was leaning over the balcony of his room when he fell to his death. Pattanadej Homhuan’s room was located in the fourth floor. The student was in Bangkok, Thailand, to attend a gaming tournament and he had been practising when the accident occurred, Khaleej Times reported.

According to his classmates, they were playing a game called Realm of Valor when Homhuan complained over chat that he had poor WiFi reception. He then climbed onto his room’s balcony where he fell four storeys.

His classmates only realised that something was amiss when his character in the game wasn’t moving anymore. They then visited his room and didn’t find him there.

It was when they looked out the window that they saw a security guard attending to Homhuan’s injured body on the ground. The guard alerted authorities of the incident and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

Homhuan was declared dead on the spot. According to local police, the group was staying together at the hotel ahead of a pro-gaming tournament in Bangkok - they had planned to compete as a team.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story