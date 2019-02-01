36 injured as bus overturns

LAHORE: At least 36 people were injured when a bud going towards Raiwind from Sue-e-Asil overturned on Thursday.

The injured were stated to be the members of a family. Rescuers rushed them to hospital. Many victims had their ribs, legs and arms fractured in the accident. Police said the bus overturned due to speeding.

student dies of food poisoning: A student of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences University died of food poisoning here on Thursday. The condition of the student of UVAS, hailing from Rahim Yar Khan, went critical reportedly due to food poisoning. He died on the way to hospital.

harassment: A headmaster of a government school was penalised with stoppage of his annual increment for five years after he was proved guilty of harassing a woman teacher of the school.

The woman schoolteacher had lodged a complaint of harassment at workplace against the influential headmaster of the school. The allegations of harassment were proved and the headmaster was penalised with the stoppage of his annual increment for five years.

transferred: The DIG Operations on Thursday issued orders for transfers and postings of 430 police officers and officials of Lahore Police on administrative grounds. As many as 430 police officers and officials were transferred and posted, including 10 sub-inspectors, 28 ASI, 52 head constables, 338 constables and two lady constables.

The DIG advised the police officers and officials to appear in the Orderly Room with their genuine problems. The police officers and officials who were transferred and posted had appeared in person before him at Orderly Room with their problems on last Saturday, January 26 and their orders regarding transfers and postings were issued on the very fourth day of their appearance at the Orderly Room.

The transfer and posting orders of 89 police officers and officials were issued previously on their appearance at Orderly Room on January 22.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 663 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours.

Five people died and 726 sustained injuries in the road accidents. Out of the victims, 399 badly injured were removed to hospitals while 327 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) extended help in 5,000 incidents to travellers and removed 1,338 encroachments. Similarly, PHP teams reunited five missing children with their families. The police impounded 16,592 suspected and 1,893 unregistered vehicles.