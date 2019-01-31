close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
AFP
January 31, 2019

Air chief participates in Pak-US exercise

World

AFP
January 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force participated in the culmination phase of the bilateral exercise Falcon Talon between Pakistan Air Force and United States Air Force being held at an operational PAF base.

During the visit, the air chief flew an exercise training mission in a fighter aircraft. Interacting with the combat crew of both the air forces, the air chief congratulated the participants on successful completion of the exercise.

