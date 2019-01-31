Training on commercial ostrich farming held at AAUR

Rawalpindi : A one day 5th national training on Commercial Ostrich Farming was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR, here on Tuesday, with an aim to provide technical knowledge as well as expertise for health and diseases, handling, management and marketing of ostrich meat and its by-products.

The training also covered various techniques that can result in enhanced meat yield and high livability at the young age under local farm environment.

Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi was the chief guest while deans, directors and ostrich farmers attended the inaugural session. Over twenty five Ostrich farmers from all over the Pakistan participated and got training on handling, restarting of ostrich, rearing of ostrich chicks for meat, skin & feather production, medication & vaccination and for the successful ostrich production for meat and eggs with reference to health issues.

Dr. Abbasi, while addressing said, Pakistan has the most favorable environment for Ostrich Farming and said, “Ostrich farming is the only way out to overcome the shortage of meat in the country.”

He said, there is dire need to awake the awareness and importance of ostrich farming. He referred it as the farm of future because of high profit potential and a favourable source of foreign earnings.

He urged the veterinary researchers to resolve the issues regarding ostrich farming for its expansion at national levels and enhancement of ostrich production to cope with the future challenges.

Shahid Sajjad, Director Livestock and Dairy Development, Prof. Dr. Arfan Yousaf, Dean Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Dr. Nasir Mukhtar, Dr. Tanveer Ahmed also addressed the participants. They briefed about the handling, breeding, quality evaluation and causes of early chick Mortality, discussed ostrich general physiology and also guided on nutrition problems.