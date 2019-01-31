IHC to hear petitions against Zardari today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear petitions, challenging eligibility of former president and PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari as MNA, today (Thursday).

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah would hear two identical petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Usman Dar and Khurram Sher Zaman seeking disqualification of Asif Zardari under Article 62 (1)(F) for concealing his assets in his nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the Monday hearing, the IHC CJ had removed the objections of registrar office on the petitions and allowed them for initial hearing. The court had asked the petitioners to satisfy the bench that it was a matter of public interest and should be heard on priority basis. The IHC CJ observed that political issues must be addressed at political forums, adding that the parliament should form a committee to view the matter.