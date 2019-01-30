Abbas, Mehdi enter National Badminton semis

LAHORE: Aoun Abbas, Ali Mehdi,Azeem Sarwar of Wapda and Murad Ali (NBP) roared into the semi finals of the men’s singles of the 56th National Badminton Championships after winning their respective matches here on Tuesday at Nishtar Park sports complex hall.

In the women’s singles Mahoor Shahzad, Sehra Akram and Aneela Irshad of Pakistan Wapda and Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) made their way into the semifinals with ease.

Results: Men’s singles quarterfinals: Aoun Abbas (Wapda) beat M Tahir Khan (Police) by 21-13, 12-21, 21-16, Ali Mehdi (Wapda) beat Awais Zahid (Wapda) by 21-17, 20-22, Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat Amir Saeed (Wapda) by 21-14, 21-13, Murad Ali (NBP) beat Raja Hasnian (NBP) by 21-10, 21-12.

Women’s singles quarterfinals: Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) by 21-7, 21-2, Sehra Akram (Wapda) beat Mehmoona Ameer (Wapda) by 21-8, 21-10, Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) beat Saima Waqas (Wapda) by 21-15, 21-10,Aneela Irshad (Wapda) beat Bushra Akram (Wapda) by 21-21, 21-15, 21-14.

Men’s doubles quarterfinals: Awais Zahid (Wapda) & Raja Zulqarnain (NBP) beat Shahmeer Iftikhar (SNGPL) & Anjum Bashir (NBP) beat 21-14, 21-16, Aoun Abbas & Zunain Javed (Wapda) beat Waqas Ahmed & Omer Zeshan (Wapda) by 21-18, 20-22, 21-14, Hashir Bashir (Wapda) & Murad Ali (NBP) beat Mohammad Ali Larosh & Noman (SNGPL) by 21-17, 21-17,Attique Ch (Wapda) & Raja Hasnain (NBP) beat Kashif Sulehri & Rizwan Azam (NBP) by 22-20, 16-21, 21-19.

Women’s doubles semifinals: Saima Waqas (Wapda) & Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) beat Aneela Irshad (Wapda) & Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) by 21-16, 22-20,Sehra Akram & Huma Javed (Wapda) beat Mahoor Shahzad & Khizra Rasheed (Wapda) by 21-17, 16-21, 21-10.