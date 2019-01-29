Sahiwal probe: Only two witnesses appear before JIT

LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which is probing the Sahiwal killings is finding it difficult to record eyewitness statements, according to sources.

The families of the victims as well as the lawyer pursuing their case in the court have accused the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials of giving them threats.

The JIT members spent three hours at the Yousaf Wala Police Station on Monday and recorded statements of only two witnesses, despite making of announcements in mosques and display of notices on walls.

Two people, who had arrived at the scene of the ‘encounter’ after the firing had taken place, recorded their statements.

“Two statements have been recorded. We will come again if anyone else comes forward. We are in Sahiwal and eyewitnesses can come to meet us this (Monday) evening or even tomorrow (Tuesday),” said AIG Aijaz Shah, who is heading the JIT.

The lawyer, representing the family members of Khalil, has alleged that the CTD officers were still trying to save their colleagues. Shahbaz Bukhari informed reporters that members of Khalil’s family including his brother were receiving death threats.

“The CCPO Lahore has been informed of the threats and the family members have also told the JIT about life threats,” Bukhari said.

He claimed that a grade-20 officer of CTD had hurled threats at him and Khalil’s brother, Jalil, on a phone call of which he possessed the recording. He also presented the recording of call to media persons and claimed that he had provided the same to the JIT team also.

Bukhari claimed that the JIT was not informing them about the progress in investigation. He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide protection to victim family to avert any possible tragedy.

He questioned as to why the earlier First Information Report(FIR) was not quashed despite being proved false and concocted one.

On January 19, four people — including three members of a family — were killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal. Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.