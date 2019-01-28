Govt documents wildlife population in Hazara

PESHAWAR: The federal government has launched a comprehensive survey for documentation of wildlife population and dynamics of key wild species in Hazara division that would immensely help in the initiation of new projects, reforms and allocation of funds for its conservation and protection on the basis of solid statistical data in future.

The survey study was launched at Siran and Kaghan forests divisions in Mansehra district on a pilot basis under Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) Project by Ministry of Climate Islamabad with the financial assistance of UNDP Pakistan and Global Environment Facility. The SFM project with the allocation of $8 million was started in KP, Punjab and Sindh provinces in 2017 with a major focus on sustainable conservation and management of forests, wildlife and allied resources. Coordinator SFM Faique Khan said that Siran and Kaghan forests divisions were selected on basis of its diversified landscape, high wildlife’s population, rich eco-system and biodiversity of high conservation value forests in Hazara. He said the assessment of pasture management harvest of non-timber-forest produce (NTFP), forests and wildlife through trophy hunting programs and other eco-tourism enterprises would be documented in Manshera district during the next three years.