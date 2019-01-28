Swim star Sun Yang threatens legal action over doping report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Chinese swimming star Sun Yang threatened legal action against a British newspaper Sunday over claims that he faced a lifetime ban after allegedly clashing with anti-doping testers and smashing a vial of blood with a hammer.
The 27-year-old, who has won Olympic gold in the 200m, 400m and 1,500m freestyle and is also a multiple world champion, strongly refuted the accusations contained in The Sunday Times.
The newspaper alleged that a confrontation took place and Sun — who was banned for three months in 2014 for taking a stimulant — missed an out-of-competition test on September 4 at his home in Zhejiang province.
“A clash with anti-doping testers ended in him and his security guard using a hammer to smash a sealed vial containing the swimmer’s blood,” The Sunday Times reported.
After the story broke, Sun’s lawyer Zhang Qihuai issued a statement saying that the newspaper had “a malign intention” and “severely damaged Sun Yang’s reputation and violated his privacy”.
“We reserve the right to file a lawsuit against the relevant international media which reported the incident,” the statement added, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.The statement stressed that a doping panel for FINA ruled in Sun’s favour on January 3 and said that testers for IDTM had breached several rules.
