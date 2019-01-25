Qureshi in action for south Punjab province

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has initiated a move of holding consultative meetings with the lawmakers of south

Punjab for the early creation of a new province and expressed his determination that PTI is very serious in this matter.

Talking to journalists via telephone from Islamabad here on Thursday, he

said that he had held a meeting with the parliamentarians of south Punjab in Islamabad to discuss the establishment of south Punjab province.

Qureshi said that the creation of south Punjab province would assure decentralisation of powers at the grass-root level. He said the south Punjab civil secretariat would be established in July.

The region is emerging as a hub of business activities. The city has become another big centre of media after Lahore, he added.

The foreign minister said that he presented the case of south Punjab province in the meetings of PTI with reference to regional statistics, population, good governance and devolution of powers.

The Indian Punjab is smaller than Pakistan’s and they created three provinces from it. Pakistan’s Punjab is even bigger than many European countries, he added. The establishment of south Punjab province will further strengthen the federation, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to the creation of south Punjab province and he would honour his promise in this connection. He said that the party had started practical struggle in this regard.

Qureshi said that the prime objective of creating the south Punjab civil secretariat was to decentralise the powers at the grass-root level. The establishment of the civil secretariat is a one-step forward and it will expedite the process of establishing a new province by exercising the executive powers.

The establishment of sub-civil secretariat and allocation of separate budget for south Punjab would help resolve the region’s problems and end deprivations.

He said the parliamentarians who attended the consultative meeting were Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi, Sardar Nasarullah Dareshak, Malik Amir Dogar, Shabbir Qureshi, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, Javed Iqbal Warraich, Makhdoom Samiul Hassan Gilani, M Khan Leghari, M Khan Leghari, Zartaj Gul, Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari and others.

mobile app FOR PUBLIC COMPLAINTS: The City District Administration Thursday launched an android mobile application for speedy resolution of public complaints and initially 30 district government departments would be available in the application for lodging complaints.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasar Riaz Malik Thursday said the public can lodge complaints through mobile app and the city district administration would forward the pleas to departments concerned through online system.

The DC office would scan all complaints and forward to relevant departments with immediate response.

The DC said he would monitor status of all online complaints and immediate orders would be issued. He said the departments concerned would be bound to solve the complaints in seven days and report status would be available online.

The complainants can check the status of their complaint online and the city district administration would take immediate action in case of delay in compliance on the complaints.

He said the android mobile application is available under the title of “deputy commissioner complaint redressal system” and citizen can download the application and all department would bound submission of compliance status in seven days.

Initially, more than thirty city district departments are added in the application. The complaint registration number would be sent to complainants through text messages.

He said the city district administration had introduced the unique mobile application first time in the country with the prime objective of resolution of public complaints on time.