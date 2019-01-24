close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
January 24, 2019

PAF aircraft crashes, pilot martyred

Top Story

A
APP
January 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: An F-7 PG aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which was on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mastung, Balochistan, on Wednesday, said a statement issued here by the Directorate of Media Affairs of the PAF. The pilot of the aircraft embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in the tragic accident. A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, the statement added.

