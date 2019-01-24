Soldier martyred in Mohmand landmine blast

GHALLANAI: A soldier of the paramilitary Mohmand Rifles was martyred and another was wounded in a landmine blast in Safi tehsil of Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday, sources said.

The sources said that Lance Naik Naushad Mohmand and Sepoy Ahmad were on their way when the explosion caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) occurred in Qandari Qayyumabad. They said Naushad Mohmand embraced martyrdom on the spot while Ahmad sustained injuries.

The Mohmand Rifles and Mohmand Levies Force launched a search operation in the area after the incident in a bid to track down the attackers and facilitators, but there was no report of any arrest.