close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MF
Muhammad Farooq
January 24, 2019

Man kills brother over property dispute in Swabi

National

MF
Muhammad Farooq
January 24, 2019

SWABI: A man allegedly killed his brother over a property dispute in Yar Hussain village in the district, police sources said on Wednesday.

Also, the mother of the slain person died of cardiac arrest when his body was brought home. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Yar Hussain Police Station, where one Hamza Khan allegedly opened fire on his brother Asad Khan over a property dispute.

The two brothers had an argument about their share in a house, the sources said, adding Hamza allegedly opened fire that led to the death of Asad Khan. Their mother also died after hearing about the death of her son. The father of the accused registered the first information report against his son.

Meanwhile, a watchman was killed by an unidentified person at a market in Topi bazaar at night. The accused fastened the watchman with ropes and killed him in the jurisdiction of Topi City Police Station. The deceased was identified as Khan Zaman belonging to Topi city. However, the motive behind the incident could not be known.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan