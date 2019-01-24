Man kills brother over property dispute in Swabi

SWABI: A man allegedly killed his brother over a property dispute in Yar Hussain village in the district, police sources said on Wednesday.

Also, the mother of the slain person died of cardiac arrest when his body was brought home. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Yar Hussain Police Station, where one Hamza Khan allegedly opened fire on his brother Asad Khan over a property dispute.

The two brothers had an argument about their share in a house, the sources said, adding Hamza allegedly opened fire that led to the death of Asad Khan. Their mother also died after hearing about the death of her son. The father of the accused registered the first information report against his son.

Meanwhile, a watchman was killed by an unidentified person at a market in Topi bazaar at night. The accused fastened the watchman with ropes and killed him in the jurisdiction of Topi City Police Station. The deceased was identified as Khan Zaman belonging to Topi city. However, the motive behind the incident could not be known.