Thu Jan 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Justice done in Sahiwal tragedy: Buzdar

National

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government has fulfilled the promise of providing justice with regard to Sahiwal tragedy and the announcement of initiating action against the responsible persons within 72 hours has been fulfilled.

He said there is no room for the violators of law in the new Pakistan. The Punjab government is committed to its promise of providing justice; responsible persons have been identified in the light of initial JIT report and legal action has been initiated against them.

He said that supremacy of law is a promise of the government of Imran Khan from the day first and we will go to the last extent to ensure the implementation of law and justice in the province because provision of justice and maintaining of merit and law are our priorities, the chief minister concluded.

