Do no harm

The PPP has been ruling Sindh for more than a decade now. Unfortunately, the ruling party failed to improve a single department in the province. From education to healthcare to the police department, the Sindh government hasn’t paid attention to a single department. In government hospitals, overworked and tired doctors are devoid of professional politesse. Since doctors are allowed to set up their private clinics, many instruct their patients to visit their clinic to get full treatment.

These doctors forget that paying the fee of a private doctor is unaffordable for the majority. Also, the strong nexus between some doctors and pharmaceutical companies is also affecting patients. Doctors prescribe specific medicines which are often quite expensive. Pharmaceutical companies send their sales representatives to doctors’ clinic and hospitals to persuade them to prescribe only the company’s medicine. The Sindh government should take appropriate steps to revamp the healthcare system.

Javed Rustmani

Wahi Pandhi