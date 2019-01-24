2nd IC Inter School Red, Orange Ball c’ship on 28th

KARACHI: International Tennis Club Pakistan is going to organise the 2nd IC Inter School Red & Orange Ball tennis championship. The championship is to be held on January 28 at St Mary GB School, New Town, here in which all primary schools having under-8 and under-6 tennis players (boys & girls) can enter.The event is being held with the support of Primary Education Department, Karachi. All interested primary schools can send entries of two boys and two girls. Tournament director Khalid Rehmani said that all 14 schools which participated in the previous edition held two months ago have already confirmed their participation.