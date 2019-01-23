Sahiwal tragedy has exposed flaws in policing: Naeem

LAHORE : Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq has said that Sahiwal incident brought the entire nation to a new juncture and exposed the flaws in the prevailing system of policing in Punjab.

The PM’s special assistant, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, admitted that the press conferences by ministers also created panic among the relatives of the victims of the Sahiwal incident.

Flanked by PTI Punjab leaders, including Ejaz Chaudhry and Umar Dar, Naeemul Haq stated that Sahiwal incident was a tragic occurrence but unlike Model Town incident of 2014, it did not happen on the government’s orders. He said in Model incident, point-blank firing was done. Regarding the demand of the opposition to form judicial commission on the Sahiwal incident, he said the issue wasn’t complicated that it could take 25 days to be probed. He said that the facts would be revealed by the JIT report.

He also stated that the PTI government brought about police reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the incident in Sahiwal showed flaws in the system of police in Punjab.

The PTI leader also said that a person involved in corruption had been made the head of Public Accounts Committee.

To a question regarding the role of chief minister of Punjab, Naeemul Haq said CM Usman Buzdar was capable of fulfilling the responsibilities assigned to him. To another question, he said the country was passing through a very critical phase and the aid of $12b had come as a relief for the economy.