Ministers, members’ absence riles deputy speaker during PA session

LAHORE : Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari on Tuesday got angry about the absence of the members who moved adjournment motions and resolutions and the ministers to respond to the questions, terming it ‘a non-serious’ attitude towards the House.

“Such behaviour of the ministers would not be tolerated and strict options against the absent ministers would be made under the law. The House cost a lot and non-serious behavior of the legislators on private members would not be accepted in future and strict ruling would be given against the absent ministers. The law minister should ensure that ‘this should not happen again’, otherwise be ready for stern action”, Dost Muhammad remarked.

It was observed that on private members day in Punjab Assembly neither the movers of the questions nor the ministers were present to give replies. Only Minister for Industry, Commerce and Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal, was present in the house to respond to the questions raised by the members of the house. However, the members who raised the questions were also absent while the minister insisted the deputy speaker that anyone else on behalf of the opposition benches can ask the questions and other supplementary questions from him.

“All the staff of the department is present with all preparation to respond to the House,” he said. However, the deputy speaker turned down the request.

The speaker pended four resolutions out of five on the agenda while five resolutions from the agenda of the January 15, 2019 were also pended by speaker. The adjournments motions and resolutions which were mostly related to Higher Education, School Education and Heath were pended by the speakers due to absence of the ministers concerned from the House.

Law and Parliamentary Minister Raja Basharat suggested the speaker that all the pended adjournment motions and resolutions of private members day be presented on Wednesday (today) session and ministers be instructed to ensure their presence. The speaker directed that the ministers be present in the House at 11am.