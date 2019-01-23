PPP leader demands judicial probe into Sahiwal incident

MARDAN: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Senator Khanzada Khan on Tuesday condemned the Sahiwal incident and demanded the government to order a judicial inquiry into it.

Talking to the media here, Khanzada Khan said that Sahiwal incident was the failure of the government.

He added the incident occurred in the broad daylight and the case was registered against unknown people.

"This shows the government is not sincere to conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident," he said.

Khanzada Khan rejected the formation of the joint investigation team. He said that a judicial inquiry should be ordered to establish the facts and punish the accused.

Anniversaries of Bacha Khan and Abdul Wali Khan: Awami National Party (ANP) district president Himayatullah Mayar has said that preparations are being made to mark the death anniversaries of Khudai Khidmatgar Abdul Ghaffar Khan aka Bacha Khan and Abdul Wali Khan.

He was talking to reporters at the Mardan Press Club. Himayatullah Mayar added that a seminar would be held on January 24 in the district. He said that intellectuals and poets would highlight the struggle of Bacha Khan and Abdul Wali Khan.

He said his party would try to prevent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from getting its nominee elected as the district nazim.

Himayatullah Mayar added that his party leadership had arranged a meeting with the local office-bearers and leaders of Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and independent candidates.