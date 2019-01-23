KDA employee gunned down in PECHS

An employee of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) was gunned down in the PECHS neighbourhood on Tuesday evening. Investigators are yet to ascertain the motive behind the attack on him.

Ferozabad SHO Aurangzeb Khattak said Syed Mohammad Ali Shah, 45, was near Tayyaba Masjid in PECHS Block-2 when he was shot at. He said the wounded man was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The SHO said the victim was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and worked for the KDA. The attacker had used a 30-bore pistol, and a spent bullet shell found on the crime scene has been sent for forensic analysis, he added.

Two extortionists among 18 held

The paramilitary force on Tuesday arrested 18 suspects, including two extortionists, during raids in different parts of the city.

Nazeer Ahmed alias Papu and Bilal alias Daada were arrested in Kalakot and Chakiwara for their involvement in a number of extortion cases, according to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers.

During raids in Sharifabad, Baloch Colony, Baghdadi, Nabi Bux, Garden, Kharadar, Eidgah and Gulistan-e-Jauhar, 13 suspects were arrested who were involved in various street crime cases and robberies. They were identified as Noman Ali, Mohammad Azhar, Mohammad Zeeshan, Asim, Talha, Suleman, Ahsan alias Sunny, Ghulam Asghar, Asif Iqbal, Akhtar Dada, Mohammad Imran Burki, Mohammad Shah Alam and Ali Haider.

Moreover, Syed Aqil Shah, Mohammad Faizan and Mohammad Amir were apprehended in Liaquatabad’s Super Market for allegedly operating a drug den in their respective areas.

Weapons and narcotics have been seized from the suspects and they later handed over to police for further legal action.