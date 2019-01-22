ANP candidate wins election for Swabi district nazim

SWABI: Zahid Khan, an Awami National Party (ANP) leader, was elected as the district nazim, defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Azizullah Khan here on Monday.

The district nazim seat had fallen vacant when Ameer Rehman, a former district nazim, had tendered resignation to contest the last general election. The election was held peacefully in presence of a huge number of supporters of Zahid Khan and Azizullah.