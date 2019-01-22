JAC delegation visits families of Sahiwal incident victims

LAHORE: A delegation of Joint Action Committee (JAC) for Peoples Rights on Monday visited the families of Zeeshan and Mehar Khalil killed in Sahiwal incident. They met Ihtisham, brother of Zeeshan. The members also met six-year-old daughter of Zeeshan. Hina Jilani, went to see the wife of Zeeshan, a young widow who was assured of all legal and social help. They met the family of Mehar Khalil killed along his wife and 13-year-old daughter by the police. They met his two brothers and also his cousin.