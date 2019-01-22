close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 22, 2019

KP CM wants mainstreaming of tribal districts expedited

National

BR
Bureau report
January 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the mainstreaming of seven newly merged districts of the erstwhile Fata.

“All the departments should work out the mechanism for extension of services in the tribal districts,” he said while presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minster’s Secretariat. An official handout said the meeting discussed developmental strategy, provision of resources, approval of schemes and infrastructure development in the tribal districts.

Senior Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Local Government Shahram Tarakai, Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, provincial government spokesperson Ajmal Khan Wazir, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Latif Yousafzai and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister hoped the steps taken so far would provide a base for the quick development in the former tribal areas. “We have to follow merit and make decisions to ensure transparent utilisation of resources. All departments should prepare implementation plans,” he added.

