Woman gives birth to six babies

BAHAWALPUR: A woman gave birth to six babies at the Civil Hospital here on Monday. Two infants (girls) died after the birth while four infants, two daughters and two sons, are stated to be in stable condition and were kept in incubators in the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to the Civil Hospital spokesman Dr M Hamid, Hiba Bibi of Jalalpur Pirwala (district Multan) was brought to the hospital where she gave birth at midnight. “This is a unique case in the history of the hospital. We are doing our best to look after their health,” he added.

Hiba Bibi runs a general store at Jalalpur Pirwala and gave birth after seven years of her marriage. The couple and the doctors were overjoyed over the birth of six babies but doctors are also worried about their poor health condition and weak structure.