De Bruyne describes mental challenge of injury-hit season

LONDON: Kevin De Bruyne has described how coming back from successive knee injuries was “mentally hard” but says he is happy with the way he is playing.

The Belgium playmaker was pivotal to Manchester City’s title success last season but has been restricted to just eight league appearances during this campaign due to ligament injuries, first in his right knee then in his left knee.

De Bruyne returned to action last month but City manager Pep Guardiola has taken a cautious approach with him.“I’m getting better obviously,” said De Bruyne.

“You need the run of games where you play a lot because I’m not used to playing every three days.“But I’m getting there. I’m happy with the way I’m performing. It’s not the same like it was last year, but that’s what you can expect.

“I’ve been out since the World Cup and to come back twice is mentally hard, but I’m happy to be here to play football again.”