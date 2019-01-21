Sahiwal killings: Citizens must avoid going out with kids, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said citizens’ killing at the hands of Punjab police in Sahiwal was a message to the people that they shouldn’t go out with their children.

“The killing of parents in front of their children has exposed all tall claims of good governance of the ruling PTI. It’s a vivid proof that the government has made Punjab a police state,” he said in a statement.

Bilawal said the government had shamefully disappeared after the killing of parents in Sahiwal, which perhaps they believed to be the best of their governance.

“The PTI government and the PM claim to have transformed Pakistan into a welfare state of Medina but they don’t know that the head of the Medina state used to hold responsibility for anything that would hurt the people.”

He said the enquiry announced by the central and Punjab government into killings was sheer a face-covering tactic while nobody trusted the government.

“Those who shuffled ranks and positions in the police just to please friends can never ensure justice,” he said.

Bilawal said the entire government was dependent on twitter handles and they were only experts in maligning tactics.

“The fact is that the law of jungle has been imposed on Pakistan under the PTI’s slogan of ‘New Pakistan.’

PPI adds: PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah Sunday demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan apologise to the nation for the Sahiwal incident.

Talking to the media in Sukkur, he expressed disappointment over comments made by some federal and provincial ministers on the incident.

He said the prime minister should seek resignations of the ministers for branding the slain persons as terrorists.

Shah said those responsible should be brought to justice for countering such incidents in future.

“The incident shows the government’s lethargy to provide justice. Dubbing those killed in the incident terrorists is purely erroneous. The country’s judicial system is strong, as big decisions are being handed down by courts.”

He expressed hope that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa would further improve the judicial system. Responding a question, Shah said the federal government would not be able to complete its five-year constitutional term.