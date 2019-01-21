close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
REUTERS
January 21, 2019

6.7 quake strikes Chile, kills two

World

REUTERS
January 21, 2019

LA SERENA:A magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit the coast of north-central Chile on Saturday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with authorities reporting as many as 200,000 without power and two people dead of heart attacks.

The quake struck at 10:32 p.m. about 16 km (10 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo, the USGS said. The quake, measured 53 km (33 miles) below the surface, shook homes, caused landslides in the region’s mountainous terrain and initially prompted authorities to begin a mass evacuation of coastal areas ahead of a potential tsunami.

