Palejo’s birth anniversary celebrated

SUKKUR: The 89th birth anniversary of the founder of the Awami Tehreek, Rasool Bux Palejo, was celebrated on Sunday at the Aiwan-e-Sahafat Hall, Badin.The leaders of Awami Tehreek paid rich tributes to the visionary politician Rasool Bux Palejo.

The leaders of the Awami Tehreek said Palejo was the voice for the poor, helpless and the oppressed people of the province. They said he was an expert lawyer who fought for the rights of Sindh and introduced new trends in politics, literature and social sciences.

They said that after Palejo, his workers are now the proud torchbearers of the political and social struggle in the province and the country and are playing a key role for the improvement of the society. Describing Palejo as an institution who rejected false and bogus democracy and extremism, the leaders said Palejo also encouraged women to lead the political struggle and challenge the false customs. A cake was also cut to celebrate his 89th birth anniversary.