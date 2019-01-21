652 illegal gas connections cut off in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Peshawar region, has disconnected 652 illegal connections in several rural areas of the provincial capital during the last week.

SNGPL Peshawar General Manager Saqib Arbab told The News the areas where the campaign was carried out included Sarband, Bahadar Killay, Landi Arbab, Pishtakhara, Landai Sarak, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpaga, and Chamkani.

He said that six First Information Reports (FIRs) have already been lodged while another 21 applications have been submitted in various police stations for registration of FIRs. The official added that actions have also been taken against users of illegal gas compressors and so far 57 compressors and 68 gas meters disconnected.

Saqib Arbab added that during a joint operation with district administrations of Karak and Kohat, 10 illegal connections for plaster factories have been disconnected and FIRs have been lodged against the owners.

“In Karak, Hangu and Kohat, 14 illegal commercial gas connections and 11 illegal gas pipelines’ networks of various diameters have been disconnected. Also, special task force teams have been constituted against gas pilferage and the operation will continue in all the rural parts of Peshawar and other districts in southern parts,” he added.

The official said that work has been started to solve the problem of low gas pressure, for which 16-inch diameters pipeline is being prepared for Hayatabad and surroundings, 12-inch for Peshawar city, 8-inch for Warsak road and surroundings, 6-inch pipe for Kohat road and Peshawar city, besides several other projects.