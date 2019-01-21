Women’s cycle race postponed due to protest

PESHAWAR: Pak Development Mission has said that the organisation did not face any problem in organising women’s cycle race in Peshawar. Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Director Programmes Pak Development Mission Syed Iqbal Shah said the event was postponed due to the protest of various political parties.

He said the organisation postponed the event when they came to know about the protest of political parties. He said that female cyclists can ride their cycles in Peshawar like other parts of the country. He said that they could not coordinate with the Cantonment police before organising the event.

Zartasha Jamal, CEO of the organisation, said that the event would be organised again within two months. She regretted her organisation’s lack of coordination with stakeholders, including political parties, leading to the postponement of the event.