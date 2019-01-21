close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
January 21, 2019

Women’s cycle race postponed due to protest

National

BR
Bureau report
January 21, 2019

PESHAWAR: Pak Development Mission has said that the organisation did not face any problem in organising women’s cycle race in Peshawar. Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Director Programmes Pak Development Mission Syed Iqbal Shah said the event was postponed due to the protest of various political parties.

He said the organisation postponed the event when they came to know about the protest of political parties. He said that female cyclists can ride their cycles in Peshawar like other parts of the country. He said that they could not coordinate with the Cantonment police before organising the event.

Zartasha Jamal, CEO of the organisation, said that the event would be organised again within two months. She regretted her organisation’s lack of coordination with stakeholders, including political parties, leading to the postponement of the event.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan