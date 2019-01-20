Peace body member killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A member of the pro-government peace committee in Khyber tribal district was gunned down in an apparent target killing incident on the Ring Road near Hayatabad in the provincial capital on Saturday.

Sources said Malik Mir Alam Afridi was on way to Bara from Peshawar when armed men opened fire on him near the Hayatabad Toll Plaza, killing him on the spot.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene. He was stated to be the member of the anti-militants peace committee in Bara tehsil in Khyber tribal district. It was learnt that Malik Mir Alam Afridi was earlier wounded in a suicide blast on Arbab Road in Peshawar a few years back.