Sun Jan 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2019

ECL a calamity for ruling elite: PM

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday took to Twitter once again to censure the "ruling elite" over their reaction to the government's decision to place their names on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The premier took to Twitter to share videos of the country's beauty and wrote, "The majestic beauty and diversity of our land is unparalleled. Sadly this beauty is not appreciated by our ruling elite which is why ECL is such a calamity for them."

He added, “The captivating grandeur of our land is why I would be happy just remaining confined here working for our people."

Earlier this week, the premier tweeted, "Why are some of our lawmakers so scared of the ECL? Why are they so keen to go abroad?

There is so much work to be done by politicians in and for Pakistan — the land they claim to love but some cannot wait to take frequent trips abroad and lawmakers have iqamas or residencies abroad.

“Can anyone explain this strange phenomenon to those of us who would be quite happy to remain in and work for Pakistan because we actually love Pakistan,” Imran Khan added.

