Ali Shan to lead Greenshirts at FIH Pro League

KARACHI: Ali Shan was on Saturday named the captain of Pakistan for the FIH Pro League after two-day trials at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

The 18-member team was announced by the national selection committee headed by Islahuddin Siddiqui.

The other members of the committee were Ayaz Mahmood, Qasim Khan and Mussaddiq Hussain.

President PHF Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and acting secretary general Ikhlaq Usmani were also present on the occasion.

Pakistan Team: Waqar (GK), Amjad Ali (GK), Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Amjad Ali, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Azfar Yaqoob, Faisal Qadir, Atif Mushtaq, Ali Shan (C), Atiq Arshad, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Shan Irshad, Ali Aziz, Junaid Manzoor.

Stand by: Adeel Latif, Salman Razaq, Rana Suhail, Saran Bin Qamar, Taimoor Malik, Sami Ullah, Ammad ud din, Akmal Hussian

Manager/Head Coach: Saeed Khan

Coaches: Rehan Butt & Danish Kaleem