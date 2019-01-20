Expensive drugs

The sharp rise in drug prices has caused a great deal of stress among people. In Pakistan, a majority of people live below the poverty line (earning between Rs300 and Rs500 per day). For them, it is impossible to cover their medical expenses. Why is our government not thinking about the underprivileged?

It is only the poor who bear the brunt of harsh economic policies. The government must take steps to bring the prices of medicines down.

Muzeer Salam

Hothabad