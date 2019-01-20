close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 20, 2019

Expensive drugs

Newspost

January 20, 2019

The sharp rise in drug prices has caused a great deal of stress among people. In Pakistan, a majority of people live below the poverty line (earning between Rs300 and Rs500 per day). For them, it is impossible to cover their medical expenses. Why is our government not thinking about the underprivileged?

It is only the poor who bear the brunt of harsh economic policies. The government must take steps to bring the prices of medicines down.

Muzeer Salam

Hothabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost