Teefa In Trouble on Geo TV today

KARACHI: If u missed Teefa in Trouble in cinemas? You don’t have to be sad about it anymore. Your favorite film and one of the highest grossers of Pakistan, and a total entertainment ride, Teefa In Trouble is coming to our television screens this Saturday.

Yep, you heard it right. The Ali Zafar and Maya Ali starrer Teefa in Trouble is all set to get its World Television Premiere this weekend, on Saturday at 8 pm, only on Geo Entertainment. Are you ready for an exciting weekend?

Don't forget to watch 'World Television Premiere' of the most exciting love story of the year 'Teefa In Trouble' to be aired nationwide on your TV screens on Saturday.The film directed by Ahsan Rahim, the film stars Maya Ali and Ali Zafar in the lead role and follows the journey of Teefa, a local Lahori thug, who goes onto an international mission to find a girl and bring her back. But does he find her? Teefa in Trouble offers a hefty dose of laughter, action, thrill and romance. A never seen before entertainer in Pakistan.